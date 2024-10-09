Orco Bank Celebrates Literacy Day in Sint Maarten with Community Reading Initiative. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Orco Bank is thrilled to announce its successful participation in Literacy Day 2024 by volunteering for a special reading initiative at two local schools: Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School and Seventh-day Adventist Primary School. This initiative, aimed at fostering a love for reading and supporting educational development in the community, was met with great enthusiasm from both students and educators.

Orco Bank volunteers spent the day engaging with young students through interactive storytelling sessions, sparking imaginations and sharing the joy of reading. By bringing books to life and promoting literacy in an exciting and meaningful way, the initiative highlighted Orco Bank’s ongoing commitment to investing in the future of Sint Maarten’s youth.

“Education and literacy are at the core of building a prosperous future. At Orco Bank, we believe that by engaging young minds through the power of books, we are nurturing the next generation of leaders and change-makers,” said Mrs. Judy King – Richardson, Country Manager at Orco Bank, Sint Maarten. “We are proud to be part of this initiative and to see firsthand the positive impact we can have in our community.”

Looking ahead, Orco Bank is excited to continue building partnerships with local schools and community organizations to support initiatives that create a lasting impact on the lives of Sint Maarten’s youth.

For more information about Orco Bank, please visit their website at https://www.orcobank.com/. To stay abreast of daily posts and news follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OrcoBank or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orco-bank/.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46183-orco-bank-celebrates-literacy-day-in-sint-maarten-with-community-reading-initiative.html