Orco Bank Champions Community Growth with Ongoing Commitment to Sundial School’s Annual Retreat. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Orco Bank proudly announces its continued support for the vibrant community of Sint Maarten through its steadfast partnership with Sundial School's 7th Annual Coach Day Retreat. Themed "Under Construction: Repairing Connections, Reinforcing Camaraderie," this year's retreat, held on March 1st, marked another milestone in Orco Bank's dedication to nurturing educational excellence and fostering holistic development.

Orco Bank's unwavering commitment to Sint Maarten's community extends beyond financial support; it embodies a deep-rooted belief in empowering individuals and institutions alike. Representatives Aldith Williams and Rutilio Hughes were honored to participate in this enriching event, where they engaged with Sundial School's dedicated staff. Through insightful discussions and shared experiences, Orco Bank reiterated its pledge to champion initiatives that prioritize the growth, well-being, and professional development of educators.

At Orco Bank we understand that a strong community is built on strong foundations, and education is at the heart of it all. “Our support for Sundial School's retreat reflects our ongoing commitment to cultivating a nurturing environment where educators thrive, inspiring future generations to reach their fullest potential” remarked Ms. Judy King – Richardson, Country Branch Manager for Orco Bank Sint Maarten.

Orco Bank's contribution to Sundial School exemplifies a shared vision for progress and prosperity. Together, they are not only building bridges but also laying the groundwork for a brighter future. By investing in initiatives that promote collaboration, resilience, and innovation, Orco Bank and Sundial School are shaping a community where every individual has the opportunity to flourish.

