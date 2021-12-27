Orco Bank donated books from the author Tamara Leonard (local author) to The Seventh Day Adventist School and Leonald Conner School. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On December 10th, 2021 Orco Bank visited The Seventh Day Adventist School and Leonald Conner School to deliver books by the author Tamara Leonard (local author) facilitated by the bank. The objective of this project is to train Readers into Leaders.

Orco Bank believes in the importance and great effect that reading has on children and their future, therefore the bank fosters this practice and helps schools in the vicinity with this objective. Orco Bank’s team, led by Ronald Halman, paid both schools a visit on this day and made sure to bring some goodies along with the books ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39366-orco-bank-donated-books-from-the-author-tamara-leonard-local-author-to-the-seventh-day-adventist-school-and-leonald-conner-school.html