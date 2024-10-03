Orco Bank Enhances two reading corners at Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a meaningful contribution to the community, Orco Bank has proudly supported the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School by updating and enhancing two reading corners in 2 classrooms. This initiative aligns with Orco Bank’s commitment to fostering education and literacy in the community.

The official unveiling of the updated library took place during a special ceremony, where Mrs. Judy King, Country Manager of Orco Bank Sint Maarten, was present to cut the ribbon. In her remarks to the school children, Mrs. King emphasized the importance of reading, focusing on the theme, “Read, Dream & Explore with Orco Bank!” She encouraged the students to immerse themselves in the world of books and highlighted how reading can open up new horizons and possibilities for them.

The enhancement of the school's library was part of Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School's ongoing efforts to enrich their educational environment. As outlined in a letter to Orco Bank, the school has dedicated itself to holistic education and aims to nurture well-rounded students. The upgraded library now offers a more diverse range of books catering to various reading levels, topics, and genres, providing students with richer literary experiences.

Mrs. King expressed her enthusiasm for supporting this educational cause: "Orco Bank believes in the power of reading to inspire young minds. By supporting the enhancement of the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School's reading corners, we are not only providing books but also investing in the dreams and futures of these students."

In addition to updating the library, the school has introduced a Volunteer Readers Program, inviting members of community-minded organizations like Orco Bank to participate by reading to students regularly. This program aims to foster a love for reading and strengthen community engagement.

Orco Bank looks forward to continuing its support of educational initiatives like this one, reflecting its commitment to the growth and development of young learners in Sint Maarten.

For more information about Orco Bank, please visit their website at https://www.orcobank.com/. To stay abreast of daily posts and news follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OrcoBank or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orco-bank/.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46144-orco-bank-enhances-two-reading-corners-at-asha-stevens-hillside-christian-school.html