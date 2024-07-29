Orco Bank Proudly Supports Local Athlete during FIBA 3×3 Tournament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Orco Bank is excited to announce its sponsorship of Kofi Hamilton, a talented 24-year-old basketball player from Sint Maarten, who recently represented the island in the prestigious FIBA 3×3 tournament in Holland from July 20th to July 28th, 2024.

Orco Bank believes in empowering local talent and fostering community growth. By supporting Kofi Hamilton’s participation in this international event, we continue our commitment to nurturing young athletes and helping them achieve their dreams.

“At Orco Bank, we are dedicated to making a positive impact in our community by supporting our youth and their ambitions,” said Ms. Judy King–Richardson, Country Manager at Orco Bank Sint Maarten. “Kofi’s determination and success on the international stage reflect the spirit of excellence we strive to promote.”

Orco Bank remains committed to developing and supporting local talent through various community initiatives. We are proud to invest in the future of our youth and look forward to seeing more success stories like Kofi’s as we continue to uphold our values of excellence, innovation, and community empowerment.

