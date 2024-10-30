Orco Bank Proudly Supports the Reading Festival St. Maarten, Bringing Joy and Imagination to Children Through Books. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:— Orco Bank was thrilled to sponsor the Reading Festival in St. Maarten, held on October 18th and 19th, 2024. This heartwarming event brought together Biblionef Netherlands, Help Our Children Foundation, Sint Maarten Library, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Sint Maarten, and the University of St. Martin to spark a love for reading among children in our community.

Through hands-on activities, exciting games, and interactive experiences, the Reading Festival lit up children’s imaginations, creating a deep connection with the magic of books. Our support for this event aligns with Orco Bank’s commitment to empower young minds and invest in valuable education initiatives across the Caribbean. The festival was more than a celebration of books; it was an experience that opened the doors to creativity and the endless possibilities found in stories.

Orco Bank is honored to have played a role in making a lasting impact on St. Maarten’s youth and looks forward to more opportunities to inspire and empower the next generation.

