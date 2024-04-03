Orco Bank Sint Maarten Celebrates Achievement of 758 Youth Football Team at Centro Juve International Cup. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Orco Bank Sint Maarten is proud to announce the commendable performance of the 758 Youth Football Team at the Centro Juve International Cup held in Curaçao from March 28th to 31st, 2024.

Led by Mrs. Judy King – Richardson, Country Manager Sint Maarten, Orco Bank Sint Maarten extends its heartfelt congratulations to the 758 Youth Football Team for their exemplary display of sportsmanship, resilience, and teamwork throughout the tournament. Despite facing formidable opponents, the teams showcased unwavering determination and dedication, earning admiration and respect from spectators and competitors.

As a steadfast supporter of youth development initiatives, Orco Bank Sint Maarten recognizes the importance of providing opportunities for young athletes to pursue their passion for sports and realize their full potential. Sponsoring the 758 Youth Football Team reflects Orco Bank's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and empowerment within our community.

Mrs. Judy King-Richardson, Country Manager Sint Maarten, admired the team's performance, stating, "We are incredibly proud of the 758 Youth Football Team and their achievements at the Centro Juve International Cup. Their journey is a testament to perseverance, dedication, and unity. Orco Bank is honored to support these young athletes as they continue to inspire others and represent our community on the international stage."

While the 758 Youth Football Team did not secure the championship title, their participation in the Centro Juve International Cup is a testament to their determination and commitment to excellence. Orco Bank Sint Maarten remains steadfast in supporting the team's continued growth and success, both on and off the field.

Orco Bank Sint Maarten sincerely appreciates the 758 Youth Football Team, their coaches, and supporters for their hard work and dedication. Together, we celebrate their achievements and look forward to a bright future.

