Orco Bank Sint Maarten Continues Heartwarming Tradition with Donation to Asha Stevens Primary School Students. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Orco Bank Sint Maarten reaffirms its commitment to the local community with its second annual donation drive, gifting 25 shoe box presents to 25 specially selected students of the esteemed Asha Stevens Primary School.

In a bid to spread holiday cheer and foster a sense of joyous giving, Orco Bank Sint Maarten proudly extended its support to the Asha Stevens Primary School for the second consecutive year. The initiative aimed to bring smiles to the faces of these young learners and create a lasting impact within the community.

The highlight of this heartwarming event was the children's visit to the Orco Bank Sint Maarten branch, where they were greeted by the enthusiastic team members. The joy and excitement were palpable as each child received a specially curated shoe box gift, personally handed out by members of the Orco Bank team.

"Being able to contribute to the happiness of these incredible students is an honor for us at Orco Bank Sint Maarten," expressed Mrs. Judy-King Richardson, Country Manager Orco Bank Sint Maarten. "Witnessing their delight as they visited our branch and received these gifts was truly heartening. We hope to continue this tradition in the years to come and remain committed to supporting our community."

The partnership between Orco Bank Sint Maarten and Asha Stevens Primary School underscores the importance of corporate social responsibility and community engagement. It reflects the bank's dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of the island's youth and fostering a spirit of giving and togetherness.

Orco Bank Sint Maarten looks forward to continuing its efforts in supporting the local community and creating more meaningful experiences for the youth this year. Lastly, Orco Bank Sint Maarten wishes the community a blessed 2024!

