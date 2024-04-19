Orco Bank Sponsors Local Student Delegation to Annual World Cultural Heritage Youth Symposium in Greece. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Orco Bank Sint Maarten is proud to announce its sponsorship of a student delegation attending the Annual World Cultural Heritage Youth Symposium in Greece.

The St. Maarten Youth Council Association, in collaboration with the Sint Maarten UNESCO National Committee and the Methodist Agogic Centre Comprehensive Secondary Education, is sending a delegation of students accompanied by two teachers to represent Sint Maarten at the symposium.

The symposium, from April 17th to 20th, 2024, brings together young minds worldwide to explore and celebrate intangible cultural heritage. Orco Bank recognizes the importance of supporting youth development and cultural understanding and is delighted to contribute to this valuable initiative.

“At Orco Bank, we are committed to fostering a brighter future for our communities,” said Mrs. Judy King Richardson, Country Manager for Sint Maarten at Orco Bank. “Investing in our youth and their cultural education is paramount. We are thrilled to support this student’s participation in the World Cultural Heritage Youth Symposium and believe this experience will be instrumental in their personal growth and understanding of the world around them.”

