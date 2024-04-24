Orco Bank Tees Off for a Great Cause at the 28th St. Maarten Open. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Orco Bank swung into action this past weekend as a proud sponsor of the 28th St. Maarten Open, held on April 20th and 21st, 2024. The tournament attracted players from across the Caribbean and beyond, creating a vibrant atmosphere of friendly competition.

The bank partnered with the St. Maarten Golf Association (SMGA) to support this long-standing tradition. The tournament not only brought together Sint Maarten for a weekend of sportsmanship but also raised valuable funds for various local organizations dedicated to various causes on the island. This aligns perfectly with Orco Bank's commitment to serving the communities it operates in.

“At Orco Bank, we believe in being more than just a financial partner; we’re committed to the well-being of the communities we serve,” said Ghislain Hughes, Deputy Country Manager for Orco Bank Sint Maarten. “Supporting the St. Maarten Open aligns perfectly with our community involvement and youth development values. We’re proud to champion the SMGA’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of golfers on the island.”

Orco Bank’s presence extended beyond sponsorship. The bank’s team actively cheered on their very own representative who participated in the tournament, showcasing their spirit of camaraderie and support.

