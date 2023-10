CAY HILL:— The Board of Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten is delighted to announce that Oscar Williams has been appointed as the new Director of the Fund. His candidature for the position of Director was most welcomed and marks a strategic step in the furthering of APS’ professionalization.

