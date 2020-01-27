Ottley: Coronavirus should not be taken lightly. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Member of Parliament Elect Omar Ottley urges The Health Department, The Princess Juliana International Airport, and The Port of St. Maarten to pay keen attention to the rapid spread and growth of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

The Coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China mid-December 2019. The virus has since spread to Europe, the US, and Australia; infecting more than 1300 worldwide. The first recorded case in the US was in Washington State on January 24, 2020.

Our economy thrives on tourism and this crisis cannot be looked upon blind-eyed, with an annual average of 2 million cruise passengers

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33784-ottley-coronavirus-should-not-be-taken-lightly.html