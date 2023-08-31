Our Police Officers Are Suffering Serious Financially. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— While our Ministers and Parliamentarians are collecting handsome salaries of $10,000 – $12,000 per month, I, USRM Candidate Julian Rollocks Jr., believe that it is very important to remember the suffering of our hardworking police officers. These police officers have been waiting for their salary adjustments for 13 years. I have been conversing with some police officers who have admitted to me that they cannot make ends meet and others have stated unequivocally that they are in a state of

financial desperation. It is as if the government of St. Maarten is playing some sort of twisted game with our police officers. Additionally, it is shameful that the government gave our police officers fls2000 – fls3000 during carnival which was basically a tactic used to deceive, trick, and use the police officers. We are now only a few months away from December, however, the government continues to make poor excuses when it comes to paying our police officers. What else should the police officers do

in order to receive the money that is rightfully owed to them? This is no longer an issue of police officers having to wait; this has now evolved into an issue of police suffering. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” Just like Dr. Martin Luther King, I contend that it is time for police officers to rise and make their voices heard.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43700-our-police-officers-are-suffering-serious-financially.html