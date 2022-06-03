Outbreak of Hepatitis A Virus Infections Potentially Linked to Fresh Organic Strawberries | SMN NEWS

CDC recommends that people who purchased fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and then froze those strawberries for later consumption take the following actions:

Check your freezer for these fresh organic strawberries. If you froze them to eat later, do not eat them.

Throw away any remaining fresh organic strawberries that you froze for later consumption. If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your fresh organic strawberries, or where you purchased them prior to freezing them, you should throw the strawberries away.

If you have ...



...



