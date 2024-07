PHILIPSBURG:— In a vote of 7 for and two against, The Parliament of Sint Maarten has approved the long-discussed amendment to the Integrity Chamber ordinance. With this legislative change, there will be an increase in the age limit of the Integrity Chamber members from 70 to 75 years.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45700-parliament-approves-amendment-to-integrity-chamber-ordinance-for-members-age-increase.html