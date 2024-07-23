Parliament hosts information session for candidates of political parties contesting the upcoming snap Parliamentary elections. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the Secretariat of the Parliament of Sint Maarten organized and hosted an information session for all candidates of the political parties contesting the snap Parliamentary elections on August 19, 2024. Candidates of all nine parties contesting the upcoming elections were offered the opportunity to learn more about Parliament and the role of a Member of Parliament.

The session, which was facilitated by the Secretary General of the Parliament, Mr. G.J. Richardson, LL.M, ML, was held at the University of St. Martin.

During the presentation, the Secretary-General provided insight into Sint Maarten’s political history and our current constitutional framework.

The presentation also covered the tasks of the Members of Parliament, the legislative process, and the Rules of Order for Parliament that regulate how Parliament functions.

Additionally, the candidates also received insight into the different formats of meetings that the Parliament has, the Permanent Committees of Parliament and the Ad Hoc (temporary) Committees of Parliament, as well as the role of the President of Parliament, the Presidium, and the Secretariat of Parliament in the organization of Parliament.

At the end of the presentation, the candidates attending the session were allowed to ask the Secretary-General questions related to the presentation.

This was the second time the Secretariat of the Parliament of Sint Maarten organized this information session.

A similar session was held late last year for candidates of the then-eight political parties who contested the January 2024 elections.

