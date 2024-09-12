Parliament starts a new Parliamentary Year and recognized Local Farmers for their Contribution to the Community through Agriculture and Sustainable Agricultural Practices. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Tuesday, September 10, 2024, marked the beginning of a New Parliamentary Year (PY 2024-2025) for the Parliament of Sint Maarten.

In accordance with Article 46 of the Constitution of Sint Maarten, the new Parliamentary Year begins on the second Tuesday of September. On this occasion, a Solemn Plenary Session was convened on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 10.00 am with a speech by His Excellency the Governor, Ajamu Baly, LL.M.

As customary, the solemn meeting was followed by a military parade through the streets of Philipsburg. This parade is a comprehensive part of our island’s honorary service.

Group 7 students of the various elementary schools in Philipsburg were invited to view the parade at the Cyrus Wathey Square, and interact with dignitaries present.

This year, the reception following the ceremonial meeting was hosted by the Hon. President of Parliament Sarah A. Wescot-Williams at Dutch Blond Beach Bar and Restaurant. During the reception Mr. Isaiah Peterson was announced as the recipient of the President of Parliament Award 2024.

Each year, during the reception on the occasion of the Opening of the new Parliamentary year, the Parliament of Sint Maarten recognizes persons or organizations who contribute significantly to the community at large.

This year was no exception, as on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, six local pioneers in Sint Maarten’s local agriculture sector received special recognition from the Hon. President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah Wescot-Williams for their contribution towards agriculture and sustainable agricultural practices in Sint Maarten.

