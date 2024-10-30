Parliament Unanimously Approves MP Egbert Doran’s Motion to Increase Funeral Assistance for Civil Servants. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—In a great show of compassion, the Parliament of Sint Maarten unanimously passed a motion put forth by MP Egbert Doran to increase funeral assistance for civil servants, reflecting a deep commitment to supporting families during times of loss. The motion received the full backing of all 14 Members of Parliament present on October 29, 2024.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46326-parliament-unanimously-approves-mp-egbert-doran-s-motion-to-increase-funeral-assistance-for-civil-servants.html