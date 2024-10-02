‘Parliamentarian Mercelina (PNP) remains deeply concerned about Curaçao’s integrity following the Public Meeting with millions in Tax Debt Forgiveness. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO:— Parliamentarian Gwendell Mercelina Jr. (PNP) expressed serious concerns following the public meeting regarding the actions of the Minister of Finance, Javier Silvania, related to the forgiveness of millions of guilders in tax debt. In a strongly worded letter addressed to the Minister, Mercelina again questions the legality and transparency of this decision and policy, emphasizing the potential negative consequences for good governance and tax morale in Curaçao. Even worse, without forgetting the accomplices: the coalition (MFK, KEM, Independents Jesus Leito and Djaoen Genaro) that tried to ratify this through a motion and mislead the people.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46127-parliamentarian-mercelina-pnp-remains-deeply-concerned-about-curacao-s-integrity-following-the-public-meeting-with-millions-in-tax-debt-forgiveness.html