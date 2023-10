PHILIPSBURG:— KPSM in collaboration with VROMI would like to inform the public of St. Maarten about the necessary measures being implemented regarding a partial road closure scheduled for Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43984-partial-road-closure-in-philipsburg-by-the-sint-maarten-police-force.html