Partial Road Closure in Philipsburg on September 10, 2024, for the Official Opening of Parliament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The public of St. Maarten is hereby advised of the following temporary road closures scheduled to take place in Philipsburg on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is implementing these measures in coordination with the Ministry of VROMI in connection with the Official Opening of Parliament.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45969-partial-road-closure-in-philipsburg-on-september-10-2024-for-the-official-opening-of-parliament.html