Passenger Transport – Restart of confirmation letter process. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG – The inspection department for the Ministry of TEATT wishes to inform holders of passenger transport permits that the confirmation letter process will be reinstated as of Thursday, March 21, 2024. Permit holders who have not yet acquired the road tax sticker must visit the office of Section Transport located at Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard #6, Philipsburg, opposite Fairway. Mark it on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM to acquire the confirmation letter before picking up the road tax sticker. Assistant drivers who manage the operational affairs on behalf of the permit holder must present a signed statement dated no earlier than seven (7) days and a copy of the permit holder’s identification to receive the confirmation letter. The vehicle insurance, inspection card, and original passenger transport permit must also be presented to the office.

Since the start of 2024, 4,650 NAFls in fines have been issued to operators within the passenger transport industry. Notable violations include operating without a permit issued by the Minister of TEATT; expired insurance and/or motor vehicle inspection card; not having the price list visibly displayed in the vehicle for passenger reference; not being appropriately dressed while carrying out service (e.g., wearing stained or torn clothing); putting into service a poorly maintained and dirty vehicle (e.g., visible dirt or dust, torn seat upholstery, foul odor, dusty air vents etc.); the vehicle not being equipped with safety glass in all window panes. As a general condition stipulated in passenger transport permits, permit holders and assistant drivers must familiarize themselves with the legal requirements of the National Ordinance on Passenger Transport in general and, specifically, the articles associated with the respective passenger transport category. Henceforth, the Section Transport Control Unit will increase field controls with zero-tolerance. In other words, if the affairs of your operation are not in line with the legal requirements, it will result in the operator receiving a fine at the scene of the control. If there is strong suspicion of a criminal act (e.g., fraud) having been committed, the police will be called to the scene.

Lastly, passenger transport operators play a crucial role in shaping the tourism experience in Sint Maarten. A seamless and enjoyable journey, whether by passenger bus, taxi, tour, or occasional transport, enhances the overall tourism product, fostering positive reviews, repeat visits, and, ultimately, sustained economic growth. Therefore, passenger transport operators must uphold high standards of Professionalism, reliability, and commitment to customer satisfaction and hospitality, contributing not only to individual businesses' success but also to the broader prosperity of Sint Maarten's tourism industry.

