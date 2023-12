PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley, announced on Thursday, December 28th, that the retroactive and increased AOV pension payments have been disbursed.To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44485-minister-omar-ottley-seniors-to-expect-retroactive-and-increased-aov-pension-payments-today.html