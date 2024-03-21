Philipsburg Market Place Reconstruction Approved. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Following a meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Thursday, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), the Honorable Arthur Lambriex, announced

the "long-awaited reconstruction of the Philipsburg Market Place is now officially approved."

"We have undertaken all necessary preparations to commence the Groundbreaking ceremony and propel the project forward with full momentum. After extensive deliberation and careful consideration with my fellow Ministers, the Ministry of TEATT has obtained approval to execute this long-awaited project," said Lambriex.

Lambriex said, "The vendors in Philipsburg will soon receive notice regarding the relocation to the allotted nearby temporary location on the grounds of the old Government Administration Building. The vendors will use this location to conduct their sales while the project is executed."

He said, "The groundbreaking ceremony will be announced subsequently to mark the commencement of this much-needed transformation."

After years of anticipation following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma and Maria in 2017, the wheels of progress are finally in motion.

The project is scheduled to be completed within three months after the commencement date. According to Minister Lambriex, the final result of the new Market Place "will be something we can all take pride in and be proud of. Once completed, this initiative will contribute to Philipsburg's overall beautification and attractiveness, enhancing foot traffic to the area."

The project has challenged the Ministry of TEATT, as evidenced by several false starts and at least three new designs, due to administrative challenges the government faced with several governments over the past six years trying to execute this project.

Expressing his satisfaction following Thursday's CoM meeting, Minister Lambriex said, "I am personally thrilled and grateful to have been part of this journey. Making a tangible difference and addressing necessary improvements is a true blessing. Although it was short-term in office, it was focused, and today, we celebrate our achievement. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my fellow Ministers and all cabinet staff members who played pivotal roles. Without your dedication, this would not have been possible. I also want to thank Member of Parliament, the Honorable Akeem Arrindell, for having the confidence and trust in me to be Minister of TEATT. To our financers for this project, "Thank You", as without you, we would not be able to realize this project."

With meticulous planning and unwavering determination, all necessary preparations have been made to kick-start the project. Lambriex also extends sincere thanks to the Vendors at the Philipsburg Market Place, who have endured the challenges of working in less-than-adequate conditions to offer some memories to our visitors. "I sincerely appreciate the patience of our Vendors at the Philipsburg Marketplace. You have waited too long for this project, and I hope you will be able to enjoy it for many years to come once it is completed.

Lambriex considers the Philipsburg Market Place a key aspect of the City's revitalization and beautification plans. The Ministry of TEATT's goal is to make Philipsburg a unique and more accessible place for residents and visitors to St. Maarten.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44879-philipsburg-market-place-reconstruction-approved.html