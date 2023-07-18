Philipsburg Toastmasters Club Announces Exciting New Board, Induction of Members, and Acknowledges Outstanding Achievements. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Philipsburg Toastmasters Club, a prestigious organization dedicated to enhancing communication and leadership skills, is delighted to announce significant developments within the club. This includes the introduction of a dynamic new board, the induction of talented new members, and the recognition of exceptional achievements by existing members.

The club had a full agenda for their first meeting of the new Toastmasters year 2023-2024. The hybrid meeting was held on Thursday 6th July 2023 at the Carl and Sons cafe on the Pondfill.

The newly elected board members for the term 2023/2024, are set to embark on a journey of leading, inspiring, and facilitating growth within the club. With a deep passion for personal and professional development, each board member brings a wealth of experience to their respective roles. The newly inducted board members, who were pinned by Distinguished Toastmaster Valerie Brazier, are as follows:

1. President: Glendon Wilson

2. Vice President of Education: Leona Gibs Arnell

3. Vice President Membership: Valeska Laurant

4. Vice President Public Relations/Immediate Past President: Denise Antrobus

5. Secretary/Treasurer: Marie Gittens

6. Sergeant at Arms: Helen Cristina Romeo

