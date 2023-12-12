Philipsburg Transforms into “Maagical” for a Festive Weekend Extravaganza. | SMN NEWS

Madame Estate:— This holiday season, Philipsburg is set to become a winter wonderland as Xtratight Entertainment proudly presents "Philipsburg becomes Maagical," a joyous event taking place from Friday, December 15, to Sunday, December 17, on the Boardwalk. The community is invited to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit and kick off the festive season with a weekend full of entertainment, shopping, and family-friendly activities.

Friday Night Concert – The festivities begin on Friday evening with an electrifying concert featuring a killer lineup of DJs and live bands. DJ Chubs, Nexxt Level, Generation New Status STM and Destiny Band will take the stage, ensuring a night filled with infectious beats and dancing. The event kicks off at 5:00 PM, setting the tone for a weekend of celebration.

Saturday and Sunday Christmas Market Extravaganza – On Saturday and Sunday, the Maagical experience continues with a Christmas market boasting over 60 vendors offering a wide array of holiday goodies, punches, personalized items, baskets, clothes, and gift items. Families can enjoy the bouncy castles for the kiddies while indulging in the festive atmosphere.

Saturday's entertainment lineup promises a diverse range of performances, including DJ Chubs, Ebony Steel Orchestra, Family String Band, See5, Control Band, and Ruff and Ready Band. The festivities commence from 1:00 PM, ensuring a full day of fun for attendees.

The Grand Finale on Sunday features DJ Chubs, Sweet Pan, Bottle Neck Blowing Stars, Generation New Status STM, Benjamin Bell, and TMO with the event closing out in spectacular fashion with a breathtaking fireworks show. Festivities begin at 4:00 PM, creating a perfect conclusion to the weekend celebration.

Mr. Bertaux "Rude" Fleming, Managing Director of Xtratight Entertainment, expresses gratitude to the countless vendors who have registered for Philipsburg becomes Maagical. The event would not be possible without the support of sponsors including St Maarten Tourist Office, Flow, Viva Signs, GEBE, Quality Sweepers, and Genesis Music Group. We appreciate our sponsors and vendors immensely. Without you, there would be no event. We look forward to a fantastic weekend filled with surprises, music, dancing, and beautiful memories as we countdown to Christmas," says Mr. Fleming.

FLOW will bring the festive spirit to life with an array of fun activities and delightful surprises. Additionally, Kooyman will be spreading the joy of the giving season with endless giveaways, providing you with the perfect opportunity to win something special just in time for Christmas.

Families are encouraged to bring the kids, as a special visitor from the North Pole will be making an appearance on the boardwalk. Capture precious family moments with a unique photo opportunity against the festive backdrop.

Xtratight Entertainment looks forward to welcoming the entire community for a Maagical weekend that promises to be the highlight of the holiday season. Join us for an unforgettable celebration of joy, unity, and the magic of Christmas.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44431-philipsburg-transforms-into-maagical-for-a-festive-weekend-extravaganza.html