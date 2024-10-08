Pink Sunset Sail 2024 Raises Nearly $10,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness, with Record Participation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The annual Pink Sunset Sail by Aqua Mania Adventures sailed into its ninth year this past Saturday, raising close to $10,000 for breast cancer awareness on St. Maarten. This year’s edition marked a special milestone, as for the first time since 2017, the event saw the return of three boats, a testament to the overwhelming interest and support from the community after challenging years with Hurricane Irma and Covid. A total of 230 participants joined the cause, enjoying a memorable evening at sea while raising funds for the Positive Foundation and Elektralyets Foundation, two local organizations dedicated to breast cancer awareness.

A key highlight of the evening was the generosity of local businesses, which donated nearly 180 raffle prizes, significantly boosting the fundraising efforts. In addition, companies such as Island Water World, IGY Marinas, Budget Marine, and Telem purchased numerous tickets for their employees, allowing their staff to be part of this impactful event. Several nurses from the oncology/chemo clinic were also invited as special guests, in recognition of their daily work in the fight against breast cancer.

Many first-time breast cancer survivors, along with their families and friends, gathered to attend the Pink Sunset Sail, a special event aimed at raising awareness and offering support. The atmosphere was one of courage, empowerment, and solidarity.

The Positive Foundation and the Elektralyets Foundation, long-time collaborators in the fight against breast cancer. This partnership, which has grown stronger over the years, continues to play a crucial role in helping these organizations raise awareness and save lives within the community.

“Our main goal is to continue educating the community about breast cancer,” said Shelly Alphonso and Mercedes “Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt, presidents of the two foundations. “Early detection can save lives.”

Aqua Mania Adventures’ well-known catamarans, Tango and Lambada, were joined by the Golden Eagle IV from Out Island Charters. The addition of the third boat was a welcome return, last seen in 2017, as interest in the event continues to grow.

The evening began with a lively Pre-Mixer, featuring welcome drinks sponsored by Prime Distributors and hors d’oeuvres from Simpson Bay Resort Conference Facilities. Once check-in was completed, a brief welcome and introduction by the organizers and representatives from the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations set the tone for the night, followed by a group photo to commemorate the occasion. With the sun beginning to set, the boats set sail along St. Maarten’s stunning coastline with guests enjoying drinks and warm snacks donated by Captain D’s Ribshack.

The spectacular sunset created the perfect backdrop for the sail, and onboard raffles ensured that many guests walked away with prizes. With nearly 60 raffle prizes per boat, the event was a winner for many participants. The Pink Sunset Sail has established itself as a unique event that blends fun and entertainment with a serious cause, providing a comfortable space for discussions around breast cancer awareness.

Local media also rallied around the event, with Soc from Island 92 serving as the MC on board the Lambada, a role he has held for most of the event’s history. Angie from Magic of the Caribbean provided live updates from the Golden Eagle IV, while Andrei and his team from Only on SXM captured stunning photos and video content, all of which were donated to promote future editions of the Pink Sunset Sail.

As organizers look ahead to the 10th anniversary on October 4th, 2025, they are hopeful for even greater participation, aiming to break both attendance and fundraising records.

"We’re thrilled with the support we’ve received this year. The return of three boats shows how much this event means to the community. For next year’s 10th anniversary, we hope to expand even further and continue raising awareness for breast cancer while making the experience even more special," said Michele Korteweg from Shortcut 2 Succes, event organizer on behalf of Aqua Mania Adventures.

For more information on how to participate in next year’s Pink Sunset Sail, visit www.stmaarten-activities.com

About Aqua Mania Adventures:

Aqua Mania Adventures is a leading water sports and tour operator in St. Maarten, offering a variety of island excursions. The Pink Sunset Sail, now in its 9th year, supports local breast cancer awareness organizations, combining a fun event with a serious cause.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46176-pink-sunset-sail-2024-raises-nearly-10-000-for-breast-cancer-awareness-with-record-participation.html