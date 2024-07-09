PJIAE celebrates employee engagement month with a series of festive events. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:— Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) recently concluded its highly anticipated Employee Engagement Month, a dedicated time to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of its employees. Throughout June, PJIAE organized a series of exciting events designed to foster team spirit, reward dedication, and highlight individual achievements within the company.
