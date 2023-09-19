PJIAE N.V. Announces Tender for Landside Concessions. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) today announced the tender for landside concessions. This next phase, which covers the concessions in the Check-in and Arrival area of the terminal, provides local – and international businesses with an opportunity to be part of a comprehensive upgrade to enhance the passenger’s experience. PJIAE, via this tender, extends an invitation to qualified and experienced companies and brands to submit proposals for the operation of various concession spaces on the landside of its state-of-the-art airport terminal.

