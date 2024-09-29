PJIAE Partners with Ministry of Justice and Ministry of TEATT to Launch the Border Control and Safety by October 8, 2024. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:—- Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), is proud to announce the upcoming re-launch of a state-of-the-art automated border control system. As a part of our ongoing reconstruction project, this innovative system will revolutionize the way passengers enter and exit our country, ensuring enhanced security, efficiency, and a seamless travel experience.

