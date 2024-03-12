PJIAE presented recent milestones at the world banks Results Fair. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— Today Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) presented the recent milestones from the Airport Reconstruction Project at the results fair, organized by the World Bank and the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. The objective of the results fair was to demonstrate to various stakeholders the achievements of Sint Maarten Trust Fund projects. The Airport Reconstruction Projects is one of the major projects of the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. PJIAE’s CEO Brian Mingo shared in his speech a timeline and overview of the recent milestones. He highlighted the re-opening of the departure hall and check-in area as major achievements of the airport reconstruction project. Highlights & Results Airport Reconstruction Project

Phase 1 and 2: October 2023-February 2024

In October 2023, PJIAE inaugurated the Temporary Arrival Facility (TAF) for all arriving passengers. By November 15th, 2023, the airport had softly opened its new departure hall, marking a significant step in its commitment to enhancing passenger services and amenities. Throughout December 2023, travelers experienced a phased introduction to limited retail and dining options in the departure hall.

On January 12, 2024, PJIAE celebrated the next significant milestone in the new terminal's development, reflecting the substantial progress made since the rebuilding began in October 2021. The new departure hall opened to welcome passengers, and by the end of January 2024 the new check-in area was opened initially for WINAIR passengers flying to Saba and St. Eustatius, marking an upgrade in the ground experience at the airport.

By February 2024, the check-in area was available to passengers from all airlines. The completion of phase 2 of the reconstruction project included 22 new check-in counters, hybrid self-bag drops and video walls, along with 28 new self-serve kiosks.

Looking forward

Phase 3: February 2024-Summer 2024

The third phase, aiming to complete the enhanced arrival hall, will be ready by the summer of 2024. In November 2024, the airport will officially re-open the completely renovated airport terminal.

About Princess Juliana International Airport

Princess Juliana International Airport is the second busiest airport in the Northeast Caribbean and serves as a vital airport hub for Saba, St Eustatius, St Barthelemy, Anguilla, Dominica, Nevis, and Tortola. The airport stands as one of the largest employers on the island, with 305 workers employed directly and a total of 1700 workers within the entire airport community. In 2024, Sint Maarten Airport expects to handle 1.5 million passengers and 54,000 aircraft movements. Reconstruction efforts at the airport commenced in September 2021, with the new terminal hall scheduled for completion in the summer of 2024.

Historical Timeline

Princess Juliana Airport was officially inaugurated by Princess Juliana in 1944. In 2006, Her Majesty Queen Beatrix inaugurated the new terminal building. PJIAE underwent a major reconstruction project in 2020, following severe damage to the main terminal caused by Hurricane IRMA in September 2017. After six years, the project is in its final stages and is set to be completed by the summer of 2024.

