PJIAE secures 5,000 Protective N-95 masks for medical professionals at the frontline of St. Maarten’s . | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Airport officials at PJIAE have secured 5,000 (N-95) masks for medical and staff after overcoming impossible odds to get them to St. Maarten.

While doctors and nurses globally, continue to complain about the chronic shortage of protective masks, similar shortages at health care facilities on the island will soon be wiped out – thanks to PJIAE where Airport officials personally met a KLM flight from the Netherlands on Tuesday, with a shipment of masks on board.

According to PJIAE CEO, Mr. Brian Mingo, N-95 protective masks have been obtained with the help of counterpart officials at Schiphol Airport in the

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34327-pjiae-secures-5-000-protective-n-95-masks-for-medical-professionals-at-the-frontline-of-st-maarten-s.html