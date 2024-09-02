PJIAE Unites Families for a Day for Fun and Festivities at D’s Beach Bar. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— The Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE) recently celebrated a vibrant and engaging Family Fun Day at D’s Beach Bar in Beacon Hill. The event, held last week, was a great success, bringing together employees and their families for a day filled with joy and activities.

A Warm Welcome and an Exciting Start

The day commenced with a warm reception from the PJIAE Ambassadors, who greeted families as they arrived at the venue. The registration process was smooth and efficient. The morning, they kicked off with a breakfast buffet, offering a wide array of options to suit all palates.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45917-pjiae-unites-families-for-a-day-for-fun-and-festivities-at-d-s-beach-bar.html