PJL grace period; no questions asked. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The Philipsburg Jubilee Library (PJL), would like to inform its patrons that there will be a next grace period from Monday, February 3, 2020, until Saturday February 15, 2020. If you have books longer than three weeks, you will normally have to pay a late fee. The PJL would like to encourage all patrons to bring back those books without paying a late fee; no questions will be asked.

At the same time, you might want to use the opportunity to renew your membership and those of your family members. Your membership does not only allow you to

