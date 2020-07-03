PJL Literacy Program Closing Ceremony June 30th, 2020. | SMN News

Winner Aquilla Pemberton receives a Lenova Lap Top courtesy of Philipsburg Jubilee Library.

PHILIPSBURG:— The overall winner, Aquilla Pemberton, a fourth form student of the Sint Maarten Academy, received a laptop from the Philipsburg Jubilee Library. Ms. G. Holiday was accompanied by the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports, the Honorable Rodolphe Samuel, who handed Aquilla her prize as seen in the photo.

The short ceremony was organized to award the participants and winners for their participation in the two-month literacy campaign held in May in June to stimulate literacy during the Covid19 lockdown.

