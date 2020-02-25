Plenary Public session of Parliament about the examination of credentials and admission of Member of Parliament and advices on the installation and composition of Committees of Parliament and Committees of the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino) | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Plenary Public session on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 1.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

1. Advice regarding the installation and composition of the Permanent and Ad hoc Committees of Parliament

2. Advice regarding the installation and composition of the Committees of the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino)

3. Examination of credentials and admission of Member of Parliament

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

