Plenary Public session of Parliament regarding the closing of the Parliament of Parliamentary Year 2019-2020. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Plenary Public Session on Monday, September 7, 2020. The Public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. and will be held in a virtual setting.

The agenda point is:

Closing by the Chairperson of Parliament of Parliamentary Year 2019-2020

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary session will be held virtually and will be carried out live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM

