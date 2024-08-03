Plumpy Boss recuperating after successful surgery. | SMN NEWS

TRINIDAD/ PHILIPSBURG: — Sandra Emmanuel, the mother of Meschach Emmanuel, known as 'Plumpy Boss,' who was shot on July 28th, 2024, while performing at a night club in Maho, remains in a coma at a private medical institution in Trinidad and Tobago.

Emmanuel told SMN News in a follow-up interview that the bullet that was lodged in her son’s brain was successfully removed by a neurosurgeon in her home country. However, her son remains in a comatose state as he recovers.

The mother of Plumpy Boss said that her son was shot in St. Maarten while performing at a nightclub; she explained that to secure assistance from St. Maarten’s Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, she had to pay a lawyer in Trinidad the sum of $50.000.00 who contacted Mercelina so that he could get the neurologist from St. Maarten Medical Center Dr. Maria del Carmen Marques who had gone home to return to SMMC to complete the paperwork so that her son could have been evacuated.

Emmanuel said the doctors in Trinidad and Tobago praised St. Maarten Medical Center for the excellent care they provided to her son, even though the Center is not fully equipped to handle such cases.

The mother alleged that immigration officers in St. Maarten were paid to allow her son entry to St. Maarten even though her son has a record in his home country.

