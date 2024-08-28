PM continues to brainstorm on way forward with NV GEBE. | SMN NEWS

~ Planning on lease to own the 10-megawatt generators. ~

PHILIPSBURG: — Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina announced on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers press briefings that he is thinking of approaching NV GEBE management and board and informing them that he believes it would be best if they renegotiate the contract they have with SoEngery so that NV GEBE can lease and own the seven generators that are currently on St. Maarten.

Mercelina said that the 10-megawatt generators, which equate to seven container generators, are brand new. He believes it would be best to renegotiate the contract so that St. Maarten could lease and own these generators, which would greatly assist the company in reducing, if not eliminating, the load-shedding crisis that St. Maarten faces.

The country’s newly elected Prime Minister said that NV GEBE put in a lot of work to prepare the location for the containers, and he believes that keeping the generators on the island would be in the company’s and the country’s best interest.

The Prime Minister said the company’s management had already informed him that the additional 20 megawatts on St. Maarten in September were on schedule. He said the company NV GEBE has contracted has agreed to the lease-to-own and will be shipping 20 containers, each with a generator. He said this would be shipped in three separate shipments. The first shipment, Mercelina noted, is already on its way to St. Maarten.

Mercelina also explained that the government of St. Maarten began negotiations with BZK to obtain a loan to purchase the three larger engines NV GEBE needs. He said the talks are in their preliminary stages.

Regarding the appointment of the members of the board of directors, the Prime Minister acknowledged receipt from the Supervisory Board of Directors. However, he said that those appointments will be made further down. The priority for the government is to have a temporary manager in the form of a Chief Operations Officer (COO) since the company is in a crisis.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45894-pm-continues-to-brainstorm-on-way-forward-with-nv-gebe.html