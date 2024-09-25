PM Dr. Mercelina Attends UN General Assembly: Advocating for Sint Maarten’s Future. | SMN NEWS

New York, NY:— Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina of Sint Maarten is making a strong case for the island’s future during his active participation in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the Summit of the Future. Representing Sint Maarten as part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands delegation, Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina has been a vocal advocate for addressing critical global issues that directly impact Sint Maarten, including climate change, economic resilience, and sustainable development.

