PM to meet with Préfet Délégué and ARS head on COVID-19 cooperation. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs announced on Wednesday that she will be meeting with the Préfet Délégué on Wednesday afternoon with the staff of CPS. The meeting that was previously planned was deferred to today Wednesday to accommodate the Head of the ARS Valerie Denux who will be visiting St. Martin today and also be part of the meeting that is related to COVID-19.

Jacobs said the meeting on Wednesday will focus on a joint plan and a way forward for both sides to deal with COVID-19 moving forward.

