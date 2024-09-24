Police Actions in Philipsburg Ahead of Busy Tourist Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As part of proactive measures in preparation for the upcoming tourist season, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), the Community Police Officers of Philipsburg (CPO), and the Special Action Team have been conducting increased enforcement actions in the Philipsburg area throughout the month of September 2024. These measures are aimed at ensuring the safety and security of both residents and visitors, as well as maintaining smooth operations during the busy period ahead.

