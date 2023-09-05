Police and Fire Department responded to dilapidated house fire in Sucker Garden. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The police have said that at about 4 pm today Tuesday, September 05th, 2023 the fire department responded to a house fire in Sucker Garde.

At the location, officers encounter a dilapidated/ abandoned house on fire. Firefighters managed to put out the fire in a very short time.

The cause of the fire is still not clear. No one was hurt.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43734-police-and-fire-department-responded-to-dilapidated-house-fire-in-sucker-garden.html