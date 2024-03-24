Police Arrest Suspects in Connection with Assault Incident circulating on social media. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has taken swift action in response to a disturbing incident of assault that recently occurred in the Dutch Quarter. The incident, which involved a young female victim being assaulted by a group of individuals(females) while others recorded and cheered on the violence, was brought to the attention of law enforcement through circulating videos on social media.

