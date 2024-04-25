Police Force of Sint Maarten Investigates Shooting Incident in Dutch Quarter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On the evening of April 23rd, 2024, at approximately 11:00 pm, the Police Central Dispatch of Sint Maarten received a concerning call from the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) regarding a young man who arrived at the facility with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Promptly responding to the call, police personnel and detectives were dispatched to the SMMC, where they were able to interview the victim before he underwent urgent surgery briefly.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45061-police-force-of-sint-maarten-investigates-shooting-incident-in-dutch-quarter.html