Police Force of Sint Maarten Issues Firm Warning Regarding Safety and Security During Parades and Jump-ups. | SMN NEWS

Police Force of Sint Maarten Issues Firm Warning Regarding Safety and Security During Parades and Jump-ups.

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten expresses concern over recent incidents of individuals disregarding safety instructions during the Jumps Ups and Junior Parade on Sunday, April 21st, 2024. Despite clear directives from authorities to ensure the general safety and security of all participants and spectators, there were regrettable instances of non-compliance.

