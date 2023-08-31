Police Force of Sint Maarten ( KPSM) addresses Ongoing School Fight Phenomenon: Former Student Arrested and Multiple Individuals Identified. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten is addressing the concerning and recurring issue of school fights in and around high schools. The recent incident involving a brawl in the South Reward area, captured on social media, has led to decisive action by law enforcement.
