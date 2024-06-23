Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) Intensifies Measures to Combat Gun Violence and Robberies. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Considering the recent escalation in gun violence, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has intensified its efforts to enhance public safety and curb criminal activities. On Saturday, June 22, 2024, a series of targeted operations were conducted in the Cole Bay and Simpson Bay areas, specifically along Union Road, Airport Road, and Welfare Road.

