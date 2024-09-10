Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) Urges Public Vigilance Following a Series of Brazen Robberies. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—- The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is alerting the public to a concerning trend of robberies that have occurred across the island over the past few weeks. Criminals have targeted several shops, supermarkets, and a jewelry store, resulting in significant loss and fear within the community.

In a particularly alarming incident, two supermarkets were robbed in the early hours of Monday morning, September 9th, 2024. These robberies took place in the Middle Region area and along the A.Th Illidge Road. The suspect, described as a lone individual driving a gold-colored vehicle without a license plate, brazenly committed the robberies before fleeing the scenes in an unknown direction.

Later that day, around 7:00 PM, KPSM received reports of another robbery, this time at a jewelry store in the Maho area. Preliminary investigations indicate that three men, one armed with a firearm and another with a hammer, entered the establishment and proceeded to destroy display cases. The suspects made off with an unknown quantity of jewelry before fleeing in a red car towards the French side of the island.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is actively investigating these incidents and is appealing to anyone with information related to these or any other robberies to come forward. Members of the public are urged to contact KPSM if they have any details that could assist in the apprehension of these criminals.

In light of these events, KPSM is also advising business owners across the island to heighten their security measures. Business establishments are encouraged to ensure that adequate safety protocols are in place to deter criminal activities and protect their assets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721-542-2222 ext. 204 or 205 or anonymously via the tip line at 9300. Your cooperation is vital in maintaining the safety and security of our community.

KPSM remains committed to ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors on the island and will continue to work diligently to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice.

KPSM Press Release.

