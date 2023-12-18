Police Force of Sint Maarten Responds to Traffic Incident on Celsius Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On December 18th, 2023, at approximately 08:15 AM, the Police Dispatch Center received reports of a traffic incident on Celsius Road, Cole Bay. Several calls were made regarding a white SUV that had skidded off the road, prompting a response from the first responders of the Police Force, Fire Department, and Ambulance services.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44463-police-force-of-sint-maarten-responds-to-traffic-incident-on-celsius-road.html